Work to upgrade the City of Great Bend website continues

Before the City of Great Bend can update their web-site, staff needs to know what is useful and what is not. That is what’s taking place right now with the upgrade. Community Coordinator and CVB Director Christina Hayes is currently analyzing the usage data from the old web-site to find out what exactly people were looking for. That has brought about some discoveries like visits to the public works department page.

Christina Hayes Audio

The new site will also allow easier access to the city’s other social media sites including explore Great Bend, the Zoo, Fire Department, Police Department and the Waterpark to name just a few.

The city is using the company Civic Plus in Manhattan to assist with the upgrade. The company specializes in developing web-sites for municipalities.