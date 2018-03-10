Suspect in custody after bomb threat at Kan. high school

SUMNER COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities and USD 353 officials are investigating a suspect for a bomb threat.

On Friday afternoon, a bomb threat was received at Wellington High School, according to Superintendent, Dr. Mark Whitner.

Officials evacuated the building to a nearby church, according to Wellington Police. Students who drove to school were allowed to leave the area.

A police canine unit completed a sweep of the building. A suspect who confessed to the threat and is in custody, according to Dr. Whitner.

Police have not released the name of the suspect.

School will be in session as usual on Monday, according to Dr. Whitner.