Sheriff: Kansas man dies in farm tractor fire

SHAWNEE COUNTY — A Kansas man died in an accident Saturday morning in Shawnee County.

Just before 10:30 a.m., the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, Soldier Township Fire and AMR responded to the scene of a farm implement related accident at 1800 block of NW 38th Street, according to Sheriff Herman Jones. Upon arrival a farm tractor was discovered to be on fire.

The operator of the tractor was deceased upon arrival of emergency personal. The Sheriff did not release the name of the victim.

The incident remains under investigation.