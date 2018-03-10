Monday Barton County Commission Agenda

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Agenda Meeting

Monday, March 12, 2018

9:00 a.m. Until Close

I. OPENING BUSINESS:

II. OLD BUSINESS – Items tabled, or scheduled, from previous Commission Meetings, will be heard at this time.

III. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Commission will be heard at this time.

A. COUNTY CLERK’S OFFICE: Request for Approval – Added / Abated / Escaped / Refunded Taxes:

-Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk, will present a listing of Added / Abated / Escaped / Refunded Taxes. Orders for these actions are kept on file in the County Clerk’s Office. These are used to correct assessments and are requested by the County Appraiser’s Office or the County Clerk’s Office.

B. RESOLUTION 2018-08: A Resolution Establishing a Temporary Burn Ban:

-As extremely dry weather conditions have created a fire hazard; local Fire Chiefs have asked that the Commission prohibit open burning in Barton County. Limited rainfall and dry vegetation have created a local fire danger. At this time, the Commission will be asked to declare a temporary burn ban until conditions improve. Amy Miller, Emergency Risk Manager, will be joined by area Fire Chiefs in presenting details.

C. NOXIOUS WEED: County Agreement to Treat Noxious Weeds:

-The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) Secretary has submitted an agreement to treat noxious weeds on KDOT rights-of-way. Included in the contract is a price of $24.00 per hour for operator and $51.00 per hour for the spray vehicles. Also detailed is how work shall be recorded and what chemicals may be used. Kay Thompson, Interim Noxious Weed Director, will detail this item.

D. NOXIOUS WEED: Annual Noxious Weed Eradication Progress Report:

-Noxious weeds are one of the greatest threats to the Kansas environment. They displace native plant species, interfere with the production of agricultural crops, increase erosion, destroy wildlife habitat and decrease property values. The Kansas Department of Agriculture (KDA) is responsible for laws aiding in the control and management of noxious and invasive weeds in Kansas. The KDA requires Kansas counties to submit an Annual Noxious Weed Eradication Progress Report. Ms. Thompson will present the report to the Commission.

E. HEALTH DEPARTMENT: Replacement of Three Personal Computers:

-The Health Department is in the process of upgrading its current medical records system to one that will integrate with other State systems as well as keeping Medical Records organized and secure. Personnel have reviewed the department’s computers and suggest that three be replaced at this time. It is suggested that Equipment Replacement Funds be used for this purchase. Shelly Schneider, Health Director, will present details.

IV. ENDING BUSINESS – After new items are heard by the Commission, the following items, including announcements, will be heard.

A. ANNOUNCEMENTS: -Following the close of the Agenda Meeting, the Commission will consider the authorization of personnel changes for classified positions, sign any documentation approved during the agenda meeting or sign any other documentation required for regular County business. Similar action may take place throughout the day.

APPOINTMENTS:

9:30 a.m. or close of the Agenda Meeting – Department Head Meeting with the Commissioners. Department Head meetings are held in the Courthouse Conference Room, Room 101. After the Department Head meeting is closed, the Commission will return to their Chambers.

10:30 a.m. – Creation of a Second Fire District – Jonathan Mitchell, Hoisington City Manager

11:00 a.m. – Equipment needs – Doug Hubbard, Fire Chief, Fire District Number One

11:15 a.m. – Mowing Bids – Darren Williams, County Works Director

11:30 a.m. – Computer Equipment – Heather Ward, Clerk of the District Court

11:45 a.m. – Regular Business Discussion – Phil Hathcock, Operations Director, and Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk

THE COUNTY EDITION, KVGB-AM – Thursdays at 11:05 a.m. Members of the Health Department are scheduled for March 15, 2018.

V. OTHER BUSINESS:

E. The next Regular Meeting will be at 9:00 a.m., Monday, March 19, 2018.

VI. ADJOURN.