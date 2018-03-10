KWEC to host several spring break 2018 activities

Fort Hays State University’s Kansas Wetlands Education Center is hosting several free activities over spring break (Saturday, March 17 through March 25). The KWEC, 592 NE K-156 Highway, is at the southeast side of Cheyenne Bottoms Wildlife Area, northeast of Great Bend. KWEC’s spring break hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Programs are listed by date:



Saturday, March 17: “Casting Skills” – Visitors who want to show off their fish casting skills can put their talent to the test at the KWEC for a chance to win a prize. FHSU graduate student Jared Engelbert will give instructions on how to make the perfect cast. After some practice, it’s time for a little contest for children. Those that are able to drop the end of their line in the target area will have their names put into a raffle for a prize.



Sunday, March 18, and Monday, March 19: “Birds and Bernoulli” – How do birds fly? Birds are the masters of aeronautical engineering. Curtis Wolf, KWEC director, will use some simple methods to show the concepts of bird flight. Visitors can then put what they learn into practice by making a paper airplane bird.



Tuesday, March 20: “A Bird’s Life” – FHSU graduate student Katya Frank will explore the life of birds, beginning with an activity to learn some important ways to help identify common local birds. Then, visitors can build their own bird feeders or nesting material balls to take home and help their backyard feathered friends flourish this spring.



Wednesday, March 21: “Casting Skills, Take Two” ­– For those who could not make Saturday, here’s a second chance to hone fish-casting skills! Engelbert is back with a fish casting workshop and contest. Prizes are available to the best casters.



Thursday, March 22: “Ready to Rock?” – Young geologists can join FHSU graduate student Gentry Holaday to learn about some of the awesome properties of rocks and minerals.



Friday, March 23, and Saturday, March 24: “A Photosynthesis Battle” – FHSU graduate student Tayler Kriss will give the ins and outs of photosynthesis using corn and wheat plants to teach how plants use light and air differently from each other. Visitors will also be able to plant seeds to take home to watch grow.



Sunday, March 25: “Ready to Rock, Again?” – Holaday returns to repeat Thursday’s program for those who just can’t get enough of rocks, or who could not be there the first time around.

The free, come-and-go activities are open to all ages.

For more information, visit wetlandscenter.fhsu.edu or call 877-243-9268.