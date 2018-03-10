UPDATE: Kan. police officer hit by car during traffic stop; suspect held for DUI

RILEY COUNTY — The driver who hit Riley County police officer with his car is facing numerous charges.

Just before 1p.m. Friday, a 2005 Dodge Stratus driven by Paul Demere, 55, Manhattan, swerved onto the right shoulder of Seth Child Road and struck a 2015 Ford Taurus and Riley County Police Officer Robert Learned. The 30-year-old officer was on a traffic stop returning to his vehicle.

Demere was booked on charges of aggravated battery, DUI; and transporting an open container, according to the Riley County Police Department arrest report. He remains in custody on a $15,000 Bond.

Learned was transported to Via Christi in Manhattan for treatment.

🚨🚨🚔 SLOW DOWN & MOVE OVER 🚔🚨🚨 An RCPD Officer is recovering at the hospital after being struck by a vehicle while conducting a traffic stop today. Luckily the officer will be OK, but please pay attention, slow down & move over for emergency vehicles. It could save a life. — RCPD (@RileyCountyPD) March 9, 2018

