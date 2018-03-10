Friday State Semi-Final Scores – Saturday Schedule

Class 2A -Manhattan
GIRLS
Central Plains 60, Hill City 35
Valley Heights 63, Olpe 59, OT
Saturday
Third place, Hill City (21-4) vs. Olpe (23-1), noon
Championship, Central Plains (25-0) vs. Valley Heights (21-5), 4 p.m.
BOYS
Pittsburg Colgan 64, West Elk 53
Central Plains 58, Sacred Heart 36
Saturday
Third place, West Elk (22-2) vs. Sacred Heart (21-4), 2 p.m.
Championship, Pittsburg Colgan (23-2) vs. Central Plains (25-0), 6:15
Class 1A-I -Hays
GIRLS
Hanover 54, South Central 46
St. Paul 42, Thunder Ridge 34
Saturday
Third place, South Central (24-1) vs. Thunder Ridge (22-3), noon
Championship, Hanover (20-3) vs. St. Paul (23-2), 4 p.m.
BOYS
South Gray 43, St. John-Hudson 37
Hanover 74, Centralia 73
Saturday
Third place, St. John-Hudson (19-6) vs. Centralia (16-10), 2 p.m.
Championship, South Gray (25-0) vs. Hanover (22-1), 6:15
Class 1A-II-Dodge City
GIRLS
Hartford 53, Axtell 40
Quinter 36, Cunningham 22
Saturday
Third place, Axtell (14-10) vs. Cunningham (23-2), noon
Championship, Hartford (21-4) vs. Quinter (20-5), 4 p.m.
BOYS
Northern Valley 53, South Barber 43
Elyria Christian 61, Wallace County 41
Saturday
Third place, South Barber (18-6) vs. Wallace Country (13-12), 2 p.m.
Championship, Northern Valley (43-1) vs. Elyria Christian (22-2), 6:15
Class 6A-Wichita
GIRLS
Olathe East 60, Washburn Rural 45
Derby 42, Wichita South 40
Saturday
Third place, Washburn Rural (19-5) vs. South (22-2), noon
Championship, Olathe East (24-0) vs. Derby (22-1), 4 p.m.
BOYS
Free State 68, Topeka 57
BV Northwest 82, Derby 61
Saturday
Third place, Topeka (17-7) vs. Derby (16-7), 2 p.m.
Championship, Free State (19-5) vs. BV Northwest (20-4), 6:15
Class 5A-Topeka
GIRLS
St. Thomas Aquinas 41, Maize 34
Bishop Carroll 52, Liberal 38
Saturday
Third place, Maize (17-7) vs. Liberal (22-2), noon
Championship, Aquinas (21-2) vs. Carroll (19-5), 4 p.m.
BOYS
Bishop Carroll 58, Mill Valley 47
Salina Central 51, Pittsburg 46
Saturday
Third place, Mill Valley (12-12) vs. Pittsburg (20-4), 2 p.m.
Championship, Bishop Carroll (19-5) vs. Salina Central (18-6), 6:15
Class 4A-I-Salina
GIRLS
Bishop Miege 46, KC Piper 35
McPherson 67, Labette County 46
Saturday
Third place, KC Piper (22-1) vs. Labette County (22-2), noon
Championship, Bishop Miege (22-2) vs. McPherson (22-1), 4 p.m.
BOYS
Bishop Miege 58, Andover Central 47
McPherson 54, Arkansas City 44
Saturday
Third place, Andover Central (18-6) vs. Ark City (18-6), 2 p.m.
Championship, Bishop Miege (21-3) vs. McPherson (22-1), 6:15
Class 4A-II-Emporia
GIRLS
Andale 48, Marysville 38
Baldwin 60, Hugoton 47
Saturday
Third place, Marysville (19-4) vs. Hugoton (16-8), noon
Championship, Andale (18-5) vs. Baldwin (23-1), 4 p.m.
BOYS
Topeka Hayden 65, Andale 55
Holcomb 66, Parsons 62
Saturday
Third place, Andale (20-3) vs. Parsons (17-7), 2 p.m.
Championship, Topeka Hayden (17-7) vs. Holcomb (23-1), 6:15
Class 3A-Hutchinson
GIRLS
Royal Valley 54, Thomas More Prep 52, OT
Garden Plain 43, Haven 38
Saturday
Third place, Thomas More Prep (21-3) vs. Haven (20-4), noon
Championship, Royal Valley (17-7) vs. Garden Plain (22-1), 4 p.m.
BOYS
Halstead 63, Maur Hill 51
Phillipsburg 58, Cheney 46
Saturday
Third place, Maur Hill (23-2) vs. Cheney (22-3), 2 p.m.
Championship, Halstead (22-2) vs. Phillipsburg (23-1), 6:15