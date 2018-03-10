Friday State Semi-Final Scores – Saturday Schedule

Class 2A -Manhattan

GIRLS

Central Plains 60, Hill City 35

Valley Heights 63, Olpe 59, OT

Saturday

Third place, Hill City (21-4) vs. Olpe (23-1), noon

Championship, Central Plains (25-0) vs. Valley Heights (21-5), 4 p.m.

BOYS

Pittsburg Colgan 64, West Elk 53

Central Plains 58, Sacred Heart 36

Saturday

Third place, West Elk (22-2) vs. Sacred Heart (21-4), 2 p.m.

Championship, Pittsburg Colgan (23-2) vs. Central Plains (25-0), 6:15

Class 1A-I -Hays

GIRLS

Hanover 54, South Central 46

St. Paul 42, Thunder Ridge 34

Saturday

Third place, South Central (24-1) vs. Thunder Ridge (22-3), noon

Championship, Hanover (20-3) vs. St. Paul (23-2), 4 p.m.

BOYS

South Gray 43, St. John-Hudson 37

Hanover 74, Centralia 73

Saturday

Third place, St. John-Hudson (19-6) vs. Centralia (16-10), 2 p.m.

Championship, South Gray (25-0) vs. Hanover (22-1), 6:15

Class 1A-II-Dodge City

GIRLS

Hartford 53, Axtell 40

Quinter 36, Cunningham 22

Saturday

Third place, Axtell (14-10) vs. Cunningham (23-2), noon

Championship, Hartford (21-4) vs. Quinter (20-5), 4 p.m.

BOYS

Northern Valley 53, South Barber 43

Elyria Christian 61, Wallace County 41

Saturday

Third place, South Barber (18-6) vs. Wallace Country (13-12), 2 p.m.

Championship, Northern Valley (43-1) vs. Elyria Christian (22-2), 6:15

Class 6A-Wichita

GIRLS

Olathe East 60, Washburn Rural 45

Derby 42, Wichita South 40

Saturday

Third place, Washburn Rural (19-5) vs. South (22-2), noon

Championship, Olathe East (24-0) vs. Derby (22-1), 4 p.m.

BOYS

Free State 68, Topeka 57

BV Northwest 82, Derby 61

Saturday

Third place, Topeka (17-7) vs. Derby (16-7), 2 p.m.

Championship, Free State (19-5) vs. BV Northwest (20-4), 6:15

Class 5A-Topeka

GIRLS

St. Thomas Aquinas 41, Maize 34

Bishop Carroll 52, Liberal 38

Saturday

Third place, Maize (17-7) vs. Liberal (22-2), noon

Championship, Aquinas (21-2) vs. Carroll (19-5), 4 p.m.

BOYS

Bishop Carroll 58, Mill Valley 47

Salina Central 51, Pittsburg 46

Saturday

Third place, Mill Valley (12-12) vs. Pittsburg (20-4), 2 p.m.

Championship, Bishop Carroll (19-5) vs. Salina Central (18-6), 6:15

Class 4A-I-Salina

GIRLS

Bishop Miege 46, KC Piper 35

McPherson 67, Labette County 46

Saturday

Third place, KC Piper (22-1) vs. Labette County (22-2), noon

Championship, Bishop Miege (22-2) vs. McPherson (22-1), 4 p.m.

BOYS

Bishop Miege 58, Andover Central 47

McPherson 54, Arkansas City 44

Saturday

Third place, Andover Central (18-6) vs. Ark City (18-6), 2 p.m.

Championship, Bishop Miege (21-3) vs. McPherson (22-1), 6:15

Class 4A-II-Emporia

GIRLS

Andale 48, Marysville 38

Baldwin 60, Hugoton 47

Saturday

Third place, Marysville (19-4) vs. Hugoton (16-8), noon

Championship, Andale (18-5) vs. Baldwin (23-1), 4 p.m.

BOYS

Topeka Hayden 65, Andale 55

Holcomb 66, Parsons 62

Saturday

Third place, Andale (20-3) vs. Parsons (17-7), 2 p.m.

Championship, Topeka Hayden (17-7) vs. Holcomb (23-1), 6:15

Class 3A-Hutchinson

GIRLS

Royal Valley 54, Thomas More Prep 52, OT

Garden Plain 43, Haven 38

Saturday

Third place, Thomas More Prep (21-3) vs. Haven (20-4), noon

Championship, Royal Valley (17-7) vs. Garden Plain (22-1), 4 p.m.

BOYS

Halstead 63, Maur Hill 51

Phillipsburg 58, Cheney 46

Saturday

Third place, Maur Hill (23-2) vs. Cheney (22-3), 2 p.m.

Championship, Halstead (22-2) vs. Phillipsburg (23-1), 6:15