Ellsworth Co. woman hospitalized after head-on semi crash

ELLSWORTH COUNTY — One person was injured in an accident early Saturday in Ellsworth County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Lincoln LS driven by Alexandria N. Greenwood, 20, Kanopolis, was eastbound on Kansas 156 and turned to go westbound on 8th Street in Ellsworth.

A westbound 2017 Freightliner semi driven by Pascual Lopez-Acosta, 58, Dodge City, struck the Lincoln head-on.

Greenwood was transported to the hospital in Salina. Lopez-Acosta was not injured. Both drivers were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.