Eagle Communications Home & Garden Show Presented by Comfort Pro: Map & Directory

Join us for the first ever Eagle Communications Home & Garden Show, Presented by Comfort Pro!
Saturday, March 10th, 9AM – 5PM at the Great Bend Events Center.
FREE ADMISSION! Click the map below for a larger view and scroll down to see a list of booths by number.
1 Custom ReBath
2 C&E Doors
3 Eagle Media Center
4 The Cutters Edge
5 Renewal By Anderson
6 Culligan
7 Eldridge Fencing
8 Great Bend Farm & Ranch Expo
9 Pampered Chef
10 Sunflower Diversified Services
11 Sallee Tree / Masonry
12 Hammeke Electric
13 Kelly’s Garden Sense
14 The Reserves at Trail Ridge
15 C&V Home Improvement
16 Fireball Fire Extinguishers
17 City of Great Bend
18 Mpire
19 H&H Roofing
20 Great Bend Appliance….
21 Little Giant Vinyl Fabrication
22 PM Sleep Lab
23 Thermal Performance Insulation
24 Titan Building Systems
25 Titan Building Systems
26 Straub International
27 Satellite Pros/Central Plains Security
28 Bauer Computer
29 Stueder
30 Nex-Tech
31 My Favorite Furnishing
32 My Favorite Furnishing
33 Midwest Energy Ionics
34 Just In Time
35 Comfort Pro
36 Have It Maid
37 Magna Dry
38 The Cabinet Guys
39 Kans 4 Kids
40 Dayton Security
41 Gleason Landscaping