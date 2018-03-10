Congressman Roger Marshall, M.D. to provide keynote address at Barton commencement May 11

Story by Brandon Steinert – gobarton.com

U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall, M.D. has agreed to help Barton Community College celebrate the achievements of the class of 2018 as keynote speaker during the 48th annual commencement, set for 7 p.m. May 11 in the Kirkman Gym on campus.

Dr. Marshall, a longtime local obstetrician-gynecologist in central Kansas, won a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives in Kansas’ 1st district in 2016, where he has been a vocal proponent of community colleges, career programs and technical education.

“Education supported by career and technical education programs are vital to addressing gaps in workers’ skills and employee needs. Employers across the Nation and in my district in Kansas continue to stress the need for well-trained workers, often citing the lack of workers as a key constraint for their own growth,” he said while addressing the Speaker of the House during a floor speech in June of 2017. “Luckily, there are great educational programs in my district. I am so proud that many community colleges and technical colleges offer two-year degrees in technical education that lead to high-paying, steady jobs across Kansas.”

Higher education has played a major role in his own life and career; in addition to an M.D. from the University of Kansas, he has earned a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry from Kansas State University. Perhaps most relevant to the audience at commencement is the degree with which he kicked off his higher education journey, an associate degree from Butler Community College.

Barton President Dr. Carl Heilman said it’s an honor to host Dr. Marshall and is grateful he is willing to share in the celebration.

“It’s always a blessing when we get to highlight the achievements of yet another class of graduates, and we do our best to leave them with a powerful message,” Heilman said. “Dr. Marshall has accomplished a great deal in his life and he understands the crucial role education plays in our communities and in society as a whole. We look forward to hearing the advice he shares with our graduates about continued learning and setting positive trajectories for their lives.”