Cannon earns NJCAA Division I national player of the week honor

gobarton.com – The third time was the charm for Marvin Cannon as the Virginia freshman not only was voted the KJCCC Kansas MTXE Men’s Division I Basketball Player of the Week once again, but earned the NJCAA Division I national player of the week honor as well for his efforts in the final week of the regular season and into the playoffs.

Solid throughout the season, Cannon had another typical all-around week including a career high rebound effort helping No. 19 ranked Barton wrap up its best road season (12-1) of the program’s history before a pair of playoff wins getting the Cougars to the Region VI semifinals for the second straight year.

Scoring a point for every minute played in the regular season finale 84-65 victory at Neosho County, Cannon then recorded his third double-double of the year powering the Cougars to an opening playoff round 86-72 victory over Dodge City with twenty-six points and hauling down a career fifteen rebounds. Cannon wrapped up the 52% shooting week a point shy of posting his third straight twenty point game in finishing with nineteen points while defensively rejecting three more shots for seven total blocks in the two game stretch leading Barton to a 79-72 overtime win over Colby in the region quarterfinals.

The honor was the seventh of the season for the Cougars as Cannon’s previous awards came in week one and nine, being joined by Noah Webster (week 5), Keshon Montague (week 3), and Kawanise Wilkins’ two awards coming in week two and week five of the season.

Cannon posted his fourth double-double of the year this past Tuesday with 15 points and 10 rebounds while leading the squad with three steals and three blocks but the Cougars had their run in the tournament come to an end as Barton’s late game tying three-pointer rimmed out in a 74-69 loss to No. 14 ranked Hutchinson Community College at Park City’s Hartman Arena.

Barton now plays the waiting game to see if the Cougars are selected for an at-large berth in the NJCAA Division I Championship Tournament. The championship seeding and at-large bids will be introduced via livestream on the NJCAA Selection Show Monday, March 12. The women’s show will air at 11:00 a.m. (ET) while the men’s show will air at 12:30 p.m. (ET), both free of charge on www.njcaatv.com.