Authorities locate missing Kansas inmate

RENO COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating after a Hutchinson Correction Facility Inmate was reported missing late Friday, according to a media release from the Kanas Department of Corrections.

Just after 10:30p.m. Friday, authorities reported inmate identified as 38-year-old Germaine Cordell Lewis, 5 ft. 7 inches, 182 pounds, black hair and brown eyes was missing at the correctional facility.

Just after 4:30a.m. Saturday, authorities reported they located Lewis within the secure perimeter of the Hutchinson Correctional Facility Central Unit.

Lewis has convictions for aggravated battery, aggravated indecent liberties with a child, theft, burglary, criminal theft, and attempted contraband: firearm. These convictions were from counties Wyandotte and Butler. He was due to be released on September 7, 2018.