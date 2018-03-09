Sheriff: One dead in Ellis County rollover accident

ELLIS COUNTY — One person died in an accident early Friday morning, according to the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office.

The 44-year-old man from Hays died from injuries sustained during a one-vehicle rollover accident in the 2800 block of 130th Avenue in Ellis County.

The accident was reported by a passerby at approximately 12:34 a.m. Friday, according to a news release.

The driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle, and he was wearing a seat belt.

The accident is being investigated by the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office, and the victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.