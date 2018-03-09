Sheriff: Kansas man jailed for role in crime spree

DICKINSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Thursday night crime spree and have made an arrest..

The Dickinson County Sheriff Office reported that between 10 p.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday, Alex Q. Madacs, 20, of Dickinson County, is accused of allegedly burglarizing one residence in the county, and of stealing six motor vehicles from residences around the county.

He attempted to steal five vehicles, burglarized nine other vehicles, and set fire to one of the vehicles. During the crime spree he was allegedly able to steal a 40. caliber pistol from a residence, a 25.06 rifle from a motor vehicle, as well as numerous items of personal property from various other vehicles. The pistol was recovered from Madacs at the time of his arrest.

Madacs was located in the 2600 block of Fawn Road in Dickinson County near the burning vehicle. He was taken into custody without incident and is being held in the Dickinson County jail pending a first court appearance on Monday.

Deputies from the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office located additional stolen personal property, a stolen motorcycle from Manhattan and recovered the rifle while searching the residence and property of Madacs.

The Dickinson County Sheriff’s office was assisted by the Kansas Highway Patrol and the Abilene Police Department.

This is an ongoing investigation and the Dickinson County Sheriff’s office expects additional arrests to be made in the coming days.