Searchers recover body of Kansas fisherman who drowned

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Recovery teams have found the body of a Stilwell man who drowned Saturday while fishing alone in a one-person kayak at Tuttle Creek lake.

Searchers used boats with sonar to locate on Thursday the body of 21-year-old Anthony Berg.

Kansas Wildlife and Parks Game Warden Jesse Gehrt says that while they don’t know all the details, it was windy on the day Berg drowned and they believe that’s what led to the accident.

The recovery teams were unable to locate his body over the weekend, and windy conditions earlier this week had postponed the search.