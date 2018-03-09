No. 11 Barton Baseball wins eleventh straight, clinch conference opener with walk-off

The No. 11 ranked Barton Community College baseball team opened up conference play Thursday with a sweep over Dodge City Community College.

The Cougars earned a sixth inning 11-1 run rule before launching a late comeback to force an extra frame in an 11-10 walk-off tenth inning victory.

Winners of eleven straight games, Barton improves to 15-3 on the season while Dodge City 9-7 and 1-5 in conference play as the teams will resume the four-game series switching locations to Dodge City. First pitch of the doubleheader at Cavalier Field slated for 1:00 p.m.