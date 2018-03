MARCH 9, 2018

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

FOR SALE: 1990 CHEVY 1/2 TON SHORT WIDE, 1969 CHEVY 1/2 TON PU, 3 – 20.8/42 RADIAL TRACTOR TIRES. 785-650-1175

FOR SALE: AIR DRAGON, HP PRINTER W/EXTRAS, 2 FLIP PHONES. 786-1945

FOR SALE: FOOD DEHYDRATOR (NEW), COUNTRY BROWN FRESH EGGS, SMALL LIVESTOCK CARRYING CAGE. 586-8009

FOR SALE: FOLEY FOOD MILL (NEW). 617-7052

FOR SALE: UTILITY BED FOR A FULL SIZE PU, WALNUT BUFFET. 791-7841

FOR SALE: AT&T SMART PHONE, SMALL GIRLS CHINA CABINET, OAK/CEDAR BIRD HOUSE. 282-9331

FOR SALE: METAL CUTTING LATHE, 1993 JEEP WRANGLER SAHARA W/EXTRAS, YAMAHA GRIZZLY TIRES & WHEELS. 793-0979

FOR SALE: MEN’S NIKE BASEBALL CLEATS (11), COUCH & LOVE SEAT (BROWN), HOOVER VACUUM. 564-3407

FOR SALE: TANDEM AXLE CAR TRAILER W/UPDATES, HONDA 300 W/EXTRA PADDLE TIRES. 786-5255

FOR SALE: 42″ CRAFTSMAN LAWN SWEEPER, HONEY. WANTED: CAR TRAILER. 792-9414

FOR SALE: 2 BOYS & 2 GIRLS BIKES, MED BIRD CAGE, INSULATION FOR A HOT WATER HEATER. 617-9083

FOR SALE: LARGE GREEN HOUSE W/HYDROPHONIC, WORKING TABLES, EXHAUST FAN & MORE. RANCH KING RIDING MOWER 42″, GOLF CART. 785-731-1127

FOR SALE: SEARS CRAFTSMAN ROTO TILLER, SMALL PU BED TRAILER, JOHN DEERE 48″ 0 TURN RIDING MOWER. 785-483-1722 OR 785-387-2519

FOR SALE: 2 MALE HEALER PUPPIES, 1989 CHEVY PU (NEEDS TRANSMISSION), WANTED: HORSE HAY BALE FEEDER. 785-639-5033

FOR SALE: 3 5 GALLON BUCKETS OF RUSTOLEUM NAVAJO RED PAINT. 639-1770

FOR SALE: 6 TIRES 245/65/17, TURTLE DOVES/COCKATIELS, EGGS. 792-7074

STOLEN: 1948 CHEVY PU AND CAR DOLLY. 282-7056

FOR SALE: GARMIN GPS, SCANNER. 491-1570

FOR SALE: 15′ TRAILER, MIG WIRE WELDER, STEEL SMOKER/GRILL. 785-420-0830

FOR SALE: 1995 TOYOTA 4 RUNNER FOR PARTS, 1997 S10 BLAZER, 1997 CHEVY 3/4 TON PU. 617-8267

WANTED: ROOMATE. 3 BEDROOM HOUSE ($300.00) 202-0569

COMPASSION AND CARING, YOUR FAMILY CAN COUNT ON MINNIS FUNERAL CHAPEL AND MONUMENTS, BACKED BY FIVE GENERATIONS OF KNOWLEDGE AND TRUST. CALL RYAN MINNIS TODAY AT (620) 564-2300. MINNIS FUNERAL CHAPEL & MONUMENTS. 620-564-2300

TOWN & COUNTRY SUPERMARKET IS OFFERING DIGITAL COUPONS. AS AN INTRODUCTORY OFFER WE WILL GIVE YOU $5.00 OFF ANY ORDER OVER $25.00. ALL YOU HAVE TO DO IS DOWNLOAD OUR APP, TOWN & COUNTRY KANSAS ON YOUR CELL PHONE AND START RECEIVING SAVINGS AND BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR WEEKLY AD THAT’S ALSO IN THE APP. TOWN & COUNTRY SUPERMARKET IN HOISINGTON.

FOR SALE: DRIVER’S SIDE MIRROR FOR A 2008 DODGE CARAVAN AND A BACK LIGHT FOR A DRIVERS SIDE 2008 DODGE CARAVAN. FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: 617-5424

DON’T FORGET “THE HOME & GARDEN SHOW” AT THE EVENTS CENTER TOMORROW. SHOW RUNS FROM 9AM UNTIL 5PM