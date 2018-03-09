KHP identifies police officer hit by car during traffic stop

RILEY COUNTY—A Riley County Police Officer was injured in an accident before 1p.m. Friday in Riley County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported Riley County Officer 30-year-old Robert Learned of Wamego was on a traffic stop returning to his vehicle on Seth Child Road just north of Farm Bureau Road.

A northbound 2005 Dodge Stratus driven by Paul Demere, 55, Manhattan, swerved onto the right shoulder, struck a 2015 Ford Taurus and Officer Learned.

Learned was transported to Via Christi in Manhattan.

🚨🚨🚔 SLOW DOWN & MOVE OVER 🚔🚨🚨 An RCPD Officer is recovering at the hospital after being struck by a vehicle while conducting a traffic stop today. Luckily the officer will be OK, but please pay attention, slow down & move over for emergency vehicles. It could save a life. — RCPD (@RileyCountyPD) March 9, 2018

Demere was not injured. Authorities did not release possible charges against him.