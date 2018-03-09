Kansas boy shot by his older brother in apparent accident

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say an 11-year-old boy is believed to have been accidently shot by his older brother with a rifle.

The boy was treated Thursday evening at Lawrence Memorial Hospital after being taken there in a personal vehicle.

Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office determined the boy had been shot in the ankle with a .22 caliber rifle by his 16-year-old brother outside their residence. The injury is not life-threatening.

Sgt. Kristen Channel says the sheriff’s office is still investigating, but it appears the shooting was accidental.