GBRC – Botanica Gardens Tour

Experience a Sense of Nature during this day trip on April 18, 2018. Join the Hoisington Recreation Commission and the Great Bend Rec as we begin this trip with a lunchtime lecture and catered meal from a local Wichita caterer. Next, we will step into a living kaleidoscope of over 30 themed gardens and exhibits. Participate in a personalized tour with a sensory experience like no other! You will see, smell, touch and yes, taste the gardens. Enjoy a stroll while exploring plants, flowers and the history of Botanica over the past 30 years. Tickets for the tour are $45. To register or for more information, call the Recreation Commission office at 793-3755 ext. 2.

