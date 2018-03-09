Cop Shop (3/8)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (3/8)
Traffic Arrest
At 1:51 a.m. a subject was arrested at NW 30 Road & NW 30 Avenue for driving while suspended and an active warrant.
Non-Injury Accident
At 8:20 a.m. an accident was reported at 330 E. US 56 Highway.
Sex Offense
At 9:39 a.m. a sex offense was reported at 27 SE 50 Road.
At 3:21 p.m. a sex offense was reported at the Barton County Sheriff’s Office on Kansas Avenue.
At 4:01 p.m. a case was take for sex offense at 64 Karen Street.
Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (3/8)
Gas Leak / Spill
At 5:16 a.m. fire assistance was needed at 5210 10th Street 21.
Disorderly Conduct
At 7:08 a.m. Bobby Heinz was located and ran from officers at 2115 Sunset Road. Heinz has three confirmed warrants.
Non-Injury Accident
At 7:43 a.m. an accident was reported at 2027 Morton Street.
At 7:58 a.m. an accident was reported at 1212 Garfield Street.
At 8:28 a.m. an accident was reported at 17th Street & Morphy Street.
Warrant Arrest
At 9:28 a.m. Charles Rowe was arrested at 1217 Williams.
Sex Offense
At 9:34 a.m. a sex offense was handled by detectives at 1217 Williams.
Sick Person
At 1:03 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1101 Kansas Avenue Apt 907.
Non-Injury Accident
At 3:06 p.m. an accident was reported at 3413 10th Street.
Theft
At 3:14 p.m. a theft was reported at 2027 Morton Street.
Burglary / Not in Progress
At 3:52 p.m. a possible burglary was reported at 2721 19th Street. Nothing missing.
Warrant Arrest
At 4:16 p.m. Tyrone Shewbart was arrested at 1806 12th Street.
Assault
At 10:20 p.m. Larissa Richards reported Tyler Leech pointed a handgun at her at 10th Street & Washington Street. An ATL was put out for Leech for aggravated assault.