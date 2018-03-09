Cop Shop (3/8)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (3/8)

Traffic Arrest

At 1:51 a.m. a subject was arrested at NW 30 Road & NW 30 Avenue for driving while suspended and an active warrant.

Non-Injury Accident

At 8:20 a.m. an accident was reported at 330 E. US 56 Highway.

Sex Offense

At 9:39 a.m. a sex offense was reported at 27 SE 50 Road.

At 3:21 p.m. a sex offense was reported at the Barton County Sheriff’s Office on Kansas Avenue.

At 4:01 p.m. a case was take for sex offense at 64 Karen Street.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (3/8)

Gas Leak / Spill

At 5:16 a.m. fire assistance was needed at 5210 10th Street 21.

Disorderly Conduct

At 7:08 a.m. Bobby Heinz was located and ran from officers at 2115 Sunset Road. Heinz has three confirmed warrants.

Non-Injury Accident

At 7:43 a.m. an accident was reported at 2027 Morton Street.

At 7:58 a.m. an accident was reported at 1212 Garfield Street.

At 8:28 a.m. an accident was reported at 17th Street & Morphy Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 9:28 a.m. Charles Rowe was arrested at 1217 Williams.

Sex Offense

At 9:34 a.m. a sex offense was handled by detectives at 1217 Williams.

Sick Person

At 1:03 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1101 Kansas Avenue Apt 907.

Non-Injury Accident

At 3:06 p.m. an accident was reported at 3413 10th Street.

Theft

At 3:14 p.m. a theft was reported at 2027 Morton Street.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 3:52 p.m. a possible burglary was reported at 2721 19th Street. Nothing missing.

Warrant Arrest

At 4:16 p.m. Tyrone Shewbart was arrested at 1806 12th Street.

Assault

At 10:20 p.m. Larissa Richards reported Tyler Leech pointed a handgun at her at 10th Street & Washington Street. An ATL was put out for Leech for aggravated assault.