Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (3/8)

BOOKED: Shirley Burrow of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for failure to appear, bond set in the amount of $2,500 C/S. BTDC case for DWS, bond set in the amount of $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Charles Rowe Jr. of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for failure to appear, no bond.

BOOKED: Vickie Batt of Great Bend on BTDC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Deborah Avery of Ellinwood on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation, no bond.

BOOKED: Deanna Coughlin on BTDC case for failure to appear, bond set at $300 cash only or 48-hour OR.

BOOKED: Luis Cerna on BTDC warrant for aggravated assault, criminal threat, battery LEO, bond set at $20,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Rodney Drake on Rush County District Court for failure to appear, bond set at $500 C/S and GBMC warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $1,242.50 cash only or 90 days in jail.

BOOKED: Juvenile of Great Bend on GBPD case for minor in consumption, obstruction, and minor in possession.

BOOKED: Juvenile of Great Bend on GBPD case for minor in consumption and obstruction.

BOOKED: Tyrone Shewbart of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation, bond set in lieu of $1,500 cash only.

RELEASED: Marvin Arneson of Big Lake, MN posted a $1,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding on BCDC case for DUI, first offense and illegal transportation of liquor.

RELEASED: Timothy Orr of Olathe on BCDC warrant for probation violations, Russell County District Court warrant for probation violation. Released to Larned Correctional Facility.

RELEASED: Jose Torres of Great Bend on BTDC case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Amanda Howard on GBMC case for criminal trespass after posting a $500 bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Charles Grayson of Great Bend on Barton County District Court cases after serving his sentence.

RELEASED: Juvenile of Great Bend on GBPD for minor in consumption, obstruction, and minor in possession, released to boys home.

RELEASED: Juvenile of Great Bend on GBPD case for minor in consumption and obstruction, released to boys home.

RELEASED: Jerry Lee Cossman on Barton County District Court warrant with a $2,500 through Owens Bonding. BCDC warrant with a $2,500 surety bond through Owens Bonding.