Wednesday State Tournament Scores – Thursday Schedule

Class 1A Division I
Centralia 60, Osborne 59
Hanover 65, Rawlins County 44
South Gray 77, Rural Vista 42
St. John 49, Southern Coffey 35
Class 1A Division II
Elyria Christian 53, Axtell 42
Northern Valley 63, Waverly 22
South Barber 51, Otis-Bison 42
Wallace County 58, Moscow 54
Class 3A
Cheney 53, Perry-Lecompton 35
Halstead 65, Caney Valley 63
Maur Hill – Mount Academy 59, Council Grove 56
Phillipsburg 67, Hays-TMP-Marian 44
Class 5A
Mill Valley 68, Goddard-Eisenhower 64
Pittsburg 59, Topeka Seaman 49
Salina Central 54, Wichita Heights 46
Wichita Bishop Carroll 68, KC Schlagle 57
Girls Quarterfinals
Class 2A
Central Plains 55, Inman 30
Hill City 50, Pittsburg Colgan 49
Olpe 56, Spearville 32
Valley Heights 50, West Elk 33
Class 4A Division I
Bishop Miege 56, Circle 38
KC Piper 57, Paola 42
Labette County 60, Wellington 39
McPherson 62, Augusta 48
Class 4A Division II
Andale 59, Topeka Hayden 41
Baldwin 86, Frontenac 46
Hugoton 51, Baxter Springs 35
Marysville 58, Nickerson 45
Class 6A
Derby 60, BV North 44
Olathe East 47, Olathe South 30
Washburn Rural 53, Manhattan 40
Wichita South 56, SM Northwest 38
Thursday Schedule
Class 6A Boys – Wichita
BV Northwest (18-4) vs. Lawrence (13-9), 3 p.m.
Derby (15-6) vs. Olathe North (14-8), 4:45
Free State (17-5) vs. Wichita South (13-9), 6:30
Topeka (16-6) vs. Olathe East (13-9), 8:15
Class 4A-D1 Boys – Salina
Bishop Miege (19-3) vs. Labette County (15-7), 3 p.m.
Andover Central (17-5) vs. KC Piper (15-6), 4:45
McPherson (20-1) vs. Spring Hill (14-8), 6:30
Arkansas City (17-5) vs. Wamego (16-5), 8:15
Class 4A-DII Boys – Topeka
Andale (19-2) vs. Smoky Valley 14-7), 3 p.m.
Marysville (18-3) vs. Topeka Hayden (15-7), 4:45
Holcomb (21-1) vs. Frontenac (11-11), 6:30
Parsons (16-6) vs. Anderson County (15-7), 8:15
Class 2A Boys – Manhattan
West Elk (21-1) vs. Stanton County (16-6), 3 p.m.
Pittsburg Colgan (21-2) vs. Plainville (17-6), 4:45
Central Plains (23-0) vs. Inman (13-9), 6:30
Burlingame (20-2) vs. Sacred Heart (20-3), 8:15
Class 5A Girls – Topeka
St. Thomas Aquinas (20-2) vs. Salina Central (15-7), 3 p.m.
Mil Valley (18-4) vs. Maize (16-6), 4:45
Liberal (21-1) vs. St. James Academy (8-14), 6:30
Bishop Carroll (17-5) vs. KC Schlagle (16-5), 8:15
Class 3A Girls – Hutchinson
Nemaha Central (21-2) vs. Royal Valley (15-7), 3 p.m.
Thomas More Prep (20-2) vs. Wellsville (18-4), 4:45
Garden Plain (20-1) vs. Caney Valley (13-10), 6:30
Haven (19-3) vs. Scott City (19-4), 8:15
Class 1A-DI Girls – Hays
South Central (23-0) vs. Stockton (17-6), 3 p.m.
Hanover (18-3) vs. Frankfort (19-4), 4:45
St. Paul (2-12) vs. St. John-Hudson (17-6), 6:30
Thunder Ridge (21-2) vs. Rural Vista (18-4), 8:15
Class 1A-DII Girls – Dodge City
Beloit-St. John’s-Tipton (19-4) vs. Axtell (13-9), 3 p.m.
Hartford (19-4) vs. Central Christian (13-9), 4:45
Cunningham (22-1) vs. Wallace County (10-13), 6:30
Quinter (18-5) vs. Bucklin (15-8), 8:15