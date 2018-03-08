Wednesday State Tournament Scores – Thursday Schedule

Boys Quarterfinals

Class 1A Division I

Centralia 60, Osborne 59

Hanover 65, Rawlins County 44

South Gray 77, Rural Vista 42

St. John 49, Southern Coffey 35

Class 1A Division II

Elyria Christian 53, Axtell 42

Northern Valley 63, Waverly 22

South Barber 51, Otis-Bison 42

Wallace County 58, Moscow 54

Class 3A

Cheney 53, Perry-Lecompton 35

Halstead 65, Caney Valley 63

Maur Hill – Mount Academy 59, Council Grove 56

Phillipsburg 67, Hays-TMP-Marian 44

Class 5A

Mill Valley 68, Goddard-Eisenhower 64

Pittsburg 59, Topeka Seaman 49

Salina Central 54, Wichita Heights 46

Wichita Bishop Carroll 68, KC Schlagle 57

Girls Quarterfinals

Class 2A

Central Plains 55, Inman 30

Hill City 50, Pittsburg Colgan 49

Olpe 56, Spearville 32

Valley Heights 50, West Elk 33

Class 4A Division I

Bishop Miege 56, Circle 38

KC Piper 57, Paola 42

Labette County 60, Wellington 39

McPherson 62, Augusta 48

Class 4A Division II

Andale 59, Topeka Hayden 41

Baldwin 86, Frontenac 46

Hugoton 51, Baxter Springs 35

Marysville 58, Nickerson 45

Class 6A

Derby 60, BV North 44

Olathe East 47, Olathe South 30

Washburn Rural 53, Manhattan 40

Wichita South 56, SM Northwest 38

Thursday Schedule

Class 6A Boys – Wichita

BV Northwest (18-4) vs. Lawrence (13-9), 3 p.m.

Derby (15-6) vs. Olathe North (14-8), 4:45

Free State (17-5) vs. Wichita South (13-9), 6:30

Topeka (16-6) vs. Olathe East (13-9), 8:15

Class 4A-D1 Boys – Salina

Bishop Miege (19-3) vs. Labette County (15-7), 3 p.m.

Andover Central (17-5) vs. KC Piper (15-6), 4:45

McPherson (20-1) vs. Spring Hill (14-8), 6:30

Arkansas City (17-5) vs. Wamego (16-5), 8:15

Class 4A-DII Boys – Topeka

Andale (19-2) vs. Smoky Valley 14-7), 3 p.m.

Marysville (18-3) vs. Topeka Hayden (15-7), 4:45

Holcomb (21-1) vs. Frontenac (11-11), 6:30

Parsons (16-6) vs. Anderson County (15-7), 8:15

Class 2A Boys – Manhattan

West Elk (21-1) vs. Stanton County (16-6), 3 p.m.

Pittsburg Colgan (21-2) vs. Plainville (17-6), 4:45

Central Plains (23-0) vs. Inman (13-9), 6:30

Burlingame (20-2) vs. Sacred Heart (20-3), 8:15

Class 5A Girls – Topeka

St. Thomas Aquinas (20-2) vs. Salina Central (15-7), 3 p.m.

Mil Valley (18-4) vs. Maize (16-6), 4:45

Liberal (21-1) vs. St. James Academy (8-14), 6:30

Bishop Carroll (17-5) vs. KC Schlagle (16-5), 8:15

Class 3A Girls – Hutchinson

Nemaha Central (21-2) vs. Royal Valley (15-7), 3 p.m.

Thomas More Prep (20-2) vs. Wellsville (18-4), 4:45

Garden Plain (20-1) vs. Caney Valley (13-10), 6:30

Haven (19-3) vs. Scott City (19-4), 8:15

Class 1A-DI Girls – Hays

South Central (23-0) vs. Stockton (17-6), 3 p.m.

Hanover (18-3) vs. Frankfort (19-4), 4:45

St. Paul (2-12) vs. St. John-Hudson (17-6), 6:30

Thunder Ridge (21-2) vs. Rural Vista (18-4), 8:15

Class 1A-DII Girls – Dodge City

Beloit-St. John’s-Tipton (19-4) vs. Axtell (13-9), 3 p.m.

Hartford (19-4) vs. Central Christian (13-9), 4:45

Cunningham (22-1) vs. Wallace County (10-13), 6:30

Quinter (18-5) vs. Bucklin (15-8), 8:15