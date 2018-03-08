Thursday Sports Headlines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Dylan Osetkowski scored 20 points, Matt Coleman knocked down a crucial jumper in the final minute and Texas beat Iowa State 68-64 on in the opening round of the Big 12 Tournament. Lindell Wigginton had 20 points for Iowa State.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Cameron McGriff scored 18 points, Jeffrey Carroll added 13 points and 13 rebounds, and Oklahoma State pulled away from Oklahoma after squandering most of a 16-point lead for a 71-60 victory in the opening round of the Big 12 Tournament. Trae Young had 22 points to lead the Sooners, who are now on the NCAA Tournament bubble.
JUPITER, Fla. (AP) – St. Louis closer Luke Gregerson is expected to be sidelined for at least several days with tightness in his oblique. The 33-year-old right-hander has appeared in one exhibition game, striking out two in a hitless inning Saturday. Gregerson first began feeling the tightness in the days that followed that appearance. He was originally scheduled to throw again on Monday but instead met with the trainers.
SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) – The Kansas City Royals have signed veteran right-hander Ricky Nolasco to a minor league contract and invited him to spring training. He will get $1.5 million if he makes the major league roster and could earn another $250,000 in performances bonuses.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Kansas forward Udoka Azubuike sprained his left knee during a scrimmage this week, ruling him out of the Big 12 Tournament and putting his availability for the NCAA Tournament in question. Kansas opens the Big 12 Tournament in the quarterfinals Thursday.
National Headlines
DALLAS (AP) – The NBA says it is reviewing a 2011 allegation of sexual assault against Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and the decision by prosecutors not to pursue the case. League spokesman Mike Bass said Wednesday the NBA was looking into the matter after a weekly alternative newspaper in Portland, Oregon, reported a woman’s claim that Cuban put his hands down her pants and touched her inappropriately while they were taking a photo at a Portland nightclub. Cuban flatly denies the allegation.
DETROIT (AP) – Fred VanVleet’s jumper from the left corner with 1.1 seconds remaining in overtime lifted the Toronto Raptors to a 121-119 victory over the Detroit Pistons. DeMar DeRozan scored 42 points for the Raptors, who became the first NBA team to clinch a playoff berth this season.
MILWAUKEE (AP) – James Harden scored 26 points, Eric Gordon had 18 points and two momentum-swinging 3-pointers in the third quarter, and the Houston Rockets beat the Milwaukee Bucks 110-99 Wednesday night for their 17th straight win. The Rockets passed the Boston Celtics for the longest winning streak in the NBA this season. Houston hasn’t lost since Jan. 26 at New Orleans.
UNDATED (AP) – The Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles have acquired three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Michael Bennett from the Seattle Seahawks. Three people familiar with the trade tell The Associated Press that Seattle will get wide receiver Marcus Johnson and a fifth-round pick, while Philadelphia also receives a seventh-round pick. The deal won’t be officially announced until the NFL’s league year opens next Wednesday.
BOSTON (AP) – The Patriots have released tight end Martellus Bennett, who was due a $2 million roster bonus next week. His release will save New England about $6 million in salary cap space. Bennett joined New England in November of last season after being released by Green Bay for “failing to disclose a physical condition.”
DETROIT (AP) – The Toronto Raptors are the first NBA team to clinch a playoff berth this season. It took a nail-biter. Fred VanVleet’s jumper from the left corner with 1.1 seconds remaining in overtime lifted the Raptors to a 121-119 victory over the Detroit Pistons. DeMar DeRozan scored 42 points for the Raptors.
MILWAUKEE (AP) – The Houston Rockets keep blasting the competition. James Harden scored 26 points, leading to a 110-99 over the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night. It was Houston’s 17th straight win. The Rockets passed the Boston Celtics for the longest winning streak in the NBA this season. Houston hasn’t lost since Jan. 26 at New Orleans.
TOURNAMENT SCORES
Atlantic 10 Conference
First Round
George Washington 78, Fordham 72
UMass 69, La Salle 67
Atlantic Coast Conference
Second Round
Boston College 91, NC State 87
Louisville 82, Florida St. 74
North Carolina 78, Syracuse 59
Notre Dame 71, Virginia Tech 65
Big 12 Conference
First Round
Oklahoma St. 71, Oklahoma 60
Texas 68, Iowa St. 64
Big East Conference
First Round
Marquette 72, DePaul 69
St. John’s 88, Georgetown 77
Conference USA
First Round
Louisiana Tech 68, North Texas 60
Southern Miss. 69, FIU 68
UAB 83, FAU 72
UTSA 71, UTEP 58
Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
Quarterfinals
Hampton 75, Florida A&M 71
Morgan St. 78, Bethune-Cookman 77
Mountain West Conference
First Round
UNLV 97, Air Force 90, OT
Utah St. 76, Colorado St. 65
Wyoming 74, San Jose St. 59
NAIA Division II
First Round
Indiana-East 91, Voorhees 79
Pacific-12 Conference
First Round
Colorado 97, Arizona St. 85
Oregon 64, Washington St. 62, OT
Oregon St. 69, Washington 66, OT
Stanford 76, California 58
Patriot League
Championship
Bucknell 83, Colgate 54
Southeastern Conference
First Round
Georgia 78, Vanderbilt 62
South Carolina 85, Mississippi 84
Southland Conference
First Round
Cent. Arkansas 67, Lamar 57
New Orleans 83, Texas A&M-CC 76
Sun Belt Conference
First Round
Appalachian St. 93, UALR 64
Louisiana-Monroe 76, Arkansas St. 54
Texas St. 73, Coastal Carolina 66
Troy 68, South Alabama 63