Thursday Sports Headlines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Dylan Osetkowski scored 20 points, Matt Coleman knocked down a crucial jumper in the final minute and Texas beat Iowa State 68-64 on in the opening round of the Big 12 Tournament. Lindell Wigginton had 20 points for Iowa State.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Cameron McGriff scored 18 points, Jeffrey Carroll added 13 points and 13 rebounds, and Oklahoma State pulled away from Oklahoma after squandering most of a 16-point lead for a 71-60 victory in the opening round of the Big 12 Tournament. Trae Young had 22 points to lead the Sooners, who are now on the NCAA Tournament bubble.

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) – St. Louis closer Luke Gregerson is expected to be sidelined for at least several days with tightness in his oblique. The 33-year-old right-hander has appeared in one exhibition game, striking out two in a hitless inning Saturday. Gregerson first began feeling the tightness in the days that followed that appearance. He was originally scheduled to throw again on Monday but instead met with the trainers.

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) – The Kansas City Royals have signed veteran right-hander Ricky Nolasco to a minor league contract and invited him to spring training. He will get $1.5 million if he makes the major league roster and could earn another $250,000 in performances bonuses.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Kansas forward Udoka Azubuike sprained his left knee during a scrimmage this week, ruling him out of the Big 12 Tournament and putting his availability for the NCAA Tournament in question. Kansas opens the Big 12 Tournament in the quarterfinals Thursday.

National Headlines

DALLAS (AP) – The NBA says it is reviewing a 2011 allegation of sexual assault against Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and the decision by prosecutors not to pursue the case. League spokesman Mike Bass said Wednesday the NBA was looking into the matter after a weekly alternative newspaper in Portland, Oregon, reported a woman’s claim that Cuban put his hands down her pants and touched her inappropriately while they were taking a photo at a Portland nightclub. Cuban flatly denies the allegation.

DETROIT (AP) – Fred VanVleet’s jumper from the left corner with 1.1 seconds remaining in overtime lifted the Toronto Raptors to a 121-119 victory over the Detroit Pistons. DeMar DeRozan scored 42 points for the Raptors, who became the first NBA team to clinch a playoff berth this season.

MILWAUKEE (AP) – James Harden scored 26 points, Eric Gordon had 18 points and two momentum-swinging 3-pointers in the third quarter, and the Houston Rockets beat the Milwaukee Bucks 110-99 Wednesday night for their 17th straight win. The Rockets passed the Boston Celtics for the longest winning streak in the NBA this season. Houston hasn’t lost since Jan. 26 at New Orleans.

UNDATED (AP) – The Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles have acquired three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Michael Bennett from the Seattle Seahawks. Three people familiar with the trade tell The Associated Press that Seattle will get wide receiver Marcus Johnson and a fifth-round pick, while Philadelphia also receives a seventh-round pick. The deal won’t be officially announced until the NFL’s league year opens next Wednesday.

BOSTON (AP) – The Patriots have released tight end Martellus Bennett, who was due a $2 million roster bonus next week. His release will save New England about $6 million in salary cap space. Bennett joined New England in November of last season after being released by Green Bay for “failing to disclose a physical condition.”

TOURNAMENT SCORES

Atlantic 10 Conference

First Round

George Washington 78, Fordham 72

UMass 69, La Salle 67

Atlantic Coast Conference

Second Round

Boston College 91, NC State 87

Louisville 82, Florida St. 74

North Carolina 78, Syracuse 59

Notre Dame 71, Virginia Tech 65

Big 12 Conference

First Round

Oklahoma St. 71, Oklahoma 60

Texas 68, Iowa St. 64

Big East Conference

First Round

Marquette 72, DePaul 69

St. John’s 88, Georgetown 77

Conference USA

First Round

Louisiana Tech 68, North Texas 60

Southern Miss. 69, FIU 68

UAB 83, FAU 72

UTSA 71, UTEP 58

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

Quarterfinals

Hampton 75, Florida A&M 71

Morgan St. 78, Bethune-Cookman 77

Mountain West Conference

First Round

UNLV 97, Air Force 90, OT

Utah St. 76, Colorado St. 65

Wyoming 74, San Jose St. 59

NAIA Division II

First Round

Indiana-East 91, Voorhees 79

Pacific-12 Conference

First Round

Colorado 97, Arizona St. 85

Oregon 64, Washington St. 62, OT

Oregon St. 69, Washington 66, OT

Stanford 76, California 58

Patriot League

Championship

Bucknell 83, Colgate 54

Southeastern Conference

First Round

Georgia 78, Vanderbilt 62

South Carolina 85, Mississippi 84

Southland Conference

First Round

Cent. Arkansas 67, Lamar 57

New Orleans 83, Texas A&M-CC 76

Sun Belt Conference

First Round

Appalachian St. 93, UALR 64

Louisiana-Monroe 76, Arkansas St. 54

Texas St. 73, Coastal Carolina 66

Troy 68, South Alabama 63