SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement and USD 259 school district authorities are investigating an alleged school threat.

On Wednesday, police arrested a 13-year-old for an alleged threat on social media, according to officer Charley Davidson.

The teen is a student at Stucky Middle School, 4545 Broadview Circle in Wichita,

Police booked the student for alleged criminal threat into the juvenile detention facility, according to Davidson.

Police released no additional details.