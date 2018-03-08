Police ask for help to identify Kan. bank robbery suspect

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a bank robbery and asking for help to identify a suspect.

Just after 11 a.m. Thursday, On Thursday, police responded to a bank robbery at the Meritrust Credit Union, 2900 S. Oliver in Wichita, according to office Charley Davidson.

Upon arrival, Officers made contact with a 41-year-old female Credit Union employee who said an unknown suspect entered the business and handed a note to her demanding money.

Cash was provided to the suspect who fled on foot. There were no injuries reported. The suspect was described as an unknown b/m, 30’s, 6-foot-1, 270 pounds and wearing a blue head scarf, yellow-tinted safety glasses, a black jacket, a white T-shirt, and gray tennis shoes.

Anyone with information information on this case, please call WPD Detectives at (316) 268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111