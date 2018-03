MARCH 8, 2018

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

FOR SALE: AIR PUMP, HP PRINTER W/EXTRAS, 2 FLIP PHONES. 786-1945

FOR SALE: 2 PC CHINA HUT, SMALL WASHER & DRYER, ANTIQUE DRESSER. 617-5136

FOR SALE: 30″ VANITY W/SINK/FAUCET, LINEN CLOSET, OVER THE RANGE GE MICROWAVE. 792-5253

FOR SALE TRAILER FRAME FROM 2″ PIPE (NO FLOOR). 639-2934

FOR SALE: 3 – 5 GALLON BUCKETS OF PAINT (NAVAJO RED). 639-1770

FOR SALE: BOYS & GIRLS BIKES, BIRD CAGE. 5 STORM DOORS. 617-9083

FOR SALE: SKIL SAW, PEDESTAL SUMP PUMP, 1500 WATT GENERATOR. 793-0979

FOR SALE: 3 TIRES 245/65/17, EGGS, TURTLE DOVES, COCKATIELS 792-7074

FOR SALE: 1990 CHEVY PU SHORT WIDE BED, 1969 CHEVY 1/2 TON PU, 3 20.8/42 TRACTOR TIRES. 785-650-1175

FOR SALE: BOTTLED WATER COOLER, AREA RUG 5X8, STAINLESS STEEL GRILL W/COVER. 793-2596 OR 793-5127

FOR SALE: FIREWOOD. WANTED: WESTERN SHIRTS. 282-8079 OR 797-8057

FOR SALE: 2 UTILITY TRAILERS (1 W/TOPPER), LARGE COOKER (4 PIGS). 793-2291 OR 793-8159

WANTED: 2 OR MORE TIRES 225/60/16 653-2367

WANTED: TURKEY FRYER, STAINLESS STEEL COUNTER TOPS, SCAFFOLDING FOR AN OIL TANK. 923-6032

FOR SALE: TREADMILL. 617-6301

WANTED: A ROOMATE IN A 3 BEDROOM HOME. 202-0569

FOR SALE: 2004 BUICK LESABRE LTD. 793-9402

FOR SALE: SLATE POOL TABLE, TABLE & CHAIRS. FREE: WALK-IN COOLER (DOESN’T WORK) 786-6965

FOR SALE: CAR TRAILER W/TANDEM AXLES, HONDA 300 4 WHEELER W/PADDLE TIRES, LARGE ASSORTMENT OF TOOLS. 786-5255

FOR SALE: RUGER BOLT ACTION RIFLE. WANTED: DOG PEN PANELS 10X10X6, PIGEONS. 785-324-0550

FOR SALE: 400 SMALL BLOCK CHEVY MOTOR W/EXTRAS, 792-9580

FOR SALE: A SHOP OR PROJECT TABLE. THE TABLE IS MADE OUT OF 1”SQUARE TUBING HAS ½” PLYWOOD ON THE TOP AND BOTTOM AND HAS METAL STORAGE DRAWERS 3 ON ONE SIDE AND 4 ON THE OTHER. VERY WELL MADE. THE OVERALL MEASUREMENTS ARE 48”X48”X29”. AND DELIVERY IS AVAILABLE LOCALLY. FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: 282-2439

