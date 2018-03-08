Great Bend Post

UPDATE: KHP motorist assist driver dies after collision

Wednesday’s crash scene photo WichWay.org

PARK CITY, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a Kansas Highway Patrol motorist assist driver has died after his vehicle was struck by a semi-trailer truck near Park City.

The collision occurred late Wednesday afternoon. The motorist assist truck was in the median when the driver pulled into the inside lane of southbound I-135. The truck was hit from behind by a semi-trailer truck.

Authorities say the Highway Patrol motorist assist driver was critically hurt, and later died at a hospital. His name is being withheld pending notification of relatives. The semi driver wasn’t injured.

One of the vehicles involved in the fatal crash photo courtesy KWCH

Trooper Chad Crittenden says the collision occurred south of a hill and it’s possible the victim either didn’t see the semi or misjudged its speed.

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal crash Wednesday afternoon crash.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported that just before 4p.m., a vehicle rear-ended a motorist assist vehicle on Interstate 135 one mile south of 61st street in Park City.

The KHP has not released names of the victim.