UPDATE: KHP motorist assist driver dies after collision

PARK CITY, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a Kansas Highway Patrol motorist assist driver has died after his vehicle was struck by a semi-trailer truck near Park City.

The collision occurred late Wednesday afternoon. The motorist assist truck was in the median when the driver pulled into the inside lane of southbound I-135. The truck was hit from behind by a semi-trailer truck.

Authorities say the Highway Patrol motorist assist driver was critically hurt, and later died at a hospital. His name is being withheld pending notification of relatives. The semi driver wasn’t injured.

Trooper Chad Crittenden says the collision occurred south of a hill and it’s possible the victim either didn’t see the semi or misjudged its speed.

