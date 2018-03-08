Kansas woman dies after SUV rolls into ditch

GRANT COUNTY – A Kansas woman died in an accident just before 2p.m. Thursday in Grant County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1999 Chevy Blazer driven by Blanca E. Ibarra, 63 Ulysses, was northbound on County Road Q four miles north of Hickcok.

The vehicle left the roadway and entered the west ditch. The driver steered the vehicle back onto the road and it rolled into the east ditch.

Ibarra was pronounced dead at the scene. She was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.