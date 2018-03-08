Cop Shop (3/7)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (3/7)

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 11:29 a.m. a burglary was reported at 463 N. Washington Avenue.

Theft

At 12:49 p.m. a theft was reported at 2110 Kansas Avenue.

At 1:35 p.m. a theft was reported at SW 100 Avenue & SW 60 Road.

Traffic Arrest

At 5:36 p.m. operator of CMV was arrested for DUI and ITOL in the 10 block SW 60 Avenue.

Non-Injury Accident

At 7:04 p.m. an accident was reported at E. K-4 Highway & NE 100 Avenue.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (3/7)

Traffic Arrest

At 6:26 a.m. Frank Hardush was arrested for habitual violator and other traffic violations at 807 10th Street.

Theft

At 7:55 a.m. a theft was reported at 1514 Park Avenue.

Criminal Damage

At 9:59 a.m. Heart of Kansas Family Healthcare, 1905 19th Street, reported criminal damage to property.

Battery

At 12:47 p.m. Riley Elementary, 1515 10th Street, reported a battery.

Abdominal Pain / Problems

At 4:11 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 5845 Hemlock Dr.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 5:23 p.m. a burglary was reported at 2019 Monroe Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 6:34 p.m. Andrea Moser was arrested on a city warrant at 1408 Kansas Avenue.