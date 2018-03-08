Cop Shop (3/7)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (3/7)
Burglary / Not in Progress
At 11:29 a.m. a burglary was reported at 463 N. Washington Avenue.
Theft
At 12:49 p.m. a theft was reported at 2110 Kansas Avenue.
At 1:35 p.m. a theft was reported at SW 100 Avenue & SW 60 Road.
Traffic Arrest
At 5:36 p.m. operator of CMV was arrested for DUI and ITOL in the 10 block SW 60 Avenue.
Non-Injury Accident
At 7:04 p.m. an accident was reported at E. K-4 Highway & NE 100 Avenue.
Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (3/7)
Traffic Arrest
At 6:26 a.m. Frank Hardush was arrested for habitual violator and other traffic violations at 807 10th Street.
Theft
At 7:55 a.m. a theft was reported at 1514 Park Avenue.
Criminal Damage
At 9:59 a.m. Heart of Kansas Family Healthcare, 1905 19th Street, reported criminal damage to property.
Battery
At 12:47 p.m. Riley Elementary, 1515 10th Street, reported a battery.
Abdominal Pain / Problems
At 4:11 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 5845 Hemlock Dr.
Burglary / Not in Progress
At 5:23 p.m. a burglary was reported at 2019 Monroe Street.
Warrant Arrest
At 6:34 p.m. Andrea Moser was arrested on a city warrant at 1408 Kansas Avenue.