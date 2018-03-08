Barton Softball sweeps Dodge City

The Barton Community College softball team opened up conference play Wednesday earning a doubleheader sweep over Dodge City Community College at Cougar Field.

Having picked up their first victory of the season in the final game of this past weekend’s Cloud County Tournament, the Cougars captured game one in 9-8 walk-off fashion before ending the nightcap in five innings with a 14-6 victory.

Barton improves to 3-9 on the season with the pair of Jayhawk victories while Dodge City drops to 2-6 in conference play and 7-11 overall. The Cougars’ next doubleheader comes Friday with a 2:00 p.m. first pitch at Pratt Community College.