Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (3/7)

BOOKED: Casey Rhoades of Great Bend on BTDC case for possession of methamphetamine 26.8g, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, bond set at $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Frank Hardush of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for driving while habitual violator, speeding and expired tag with bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Kawliga Zimmerman of Great Bend on Lyons Municipal warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Juvenile of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for battery, aggravated assault and criminal damage to property with no bond.

BOOKED: Rodney Drake of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation, bond set in lieu of $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Allanah Schmidt of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, criminal possession of a firearm by convicted felon, possession of paraphernalia x2, no drug tax stamp, and possession of marijuana, bond set at $100,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Andrea Moser of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court, bond set in lieu of $1,272.50 cash only.

BOOKED: Marvin Arneson of Big Lake, MN on Barton County District Court case for DUI, second offense and illegal transportation of liquor, bond set in lieu of $2,500 C/S.

RELEASED: Frank Hardush of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for driving while habitual violator, speeding and expired tag after posting a $1,000 cash bond.

RELEASED: Kawliga Zimmerman of Great Bend on a Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear and McPherson Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear. Reno County District Court warrant for failure to appear and South Hutchinson Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear. Posted through Backwoods Bail Bonds.

RELEASED: Kawliga Zimmerman of Great Bend on Lyons Municipal warrant for failure to appear, bond posted through Backwoods Bail Bonds.

RELEASED: Kenneth Lyon of Berlington on Barton County District Court case after serving his sentence.

RELEASED: Juvenile of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for battery, aggravated assault and criminal damage to property.