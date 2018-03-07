Wednesday Sports Headlines

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) – Outfielder Jon Jay agreed to a $3 million, one-year contract with the Kansas City Royals, a deal that allows him to earn an additional $1.5 million in performance bonuses. Jay, who turns 33 on March 15, hit .296 with two homers and 34 RBIs in 141 games last season with the Chicago Cubs. He hit .325 as a pinch hitter. He made $8 million last year.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Kansas and Texas Tech are angling for the Big 12 Tournament title, but just to reach the finals will be a chore. Nine of the 10 teams have at-large aspirations for the NCAA Tournament, including a log-jam of four squads with 18 wins. That means the conference tournament, which starts Wednesday in Kansas City, promises to be one of the most competitive ever.

UNDATED (AP) – Kansas senior Devonte’ Graham and Oklahoma freshman sensation Trae Young top The Associated Press All-Big 12 men’s basketball team. Graham and Young are the league’s top two in both scoring and assists. Graham was named the top player while Young was named the top newcomer. They are also the only unanimous picks on the All-Big 12 first team. Kansas’ Bill Self is the coach of the year for the fourth consecutive year, and seventh time in 13 seasons.

National Headlines

UNDATED (AP) – Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell is among five NFL players who have received the franchise take before today’s deadline. Others getting the tag were Miami wide receiver Jarvis Landry, Detroit defensive end Ezekiel Ansah, Dallas defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence and Los Angeles Rams safety Lamarcus Joyner. Bell is the only one to receive the exclusive tag, meaning he can’t negotiate with other teams.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – The Carolina Panthers have worked out a four-year contract extension with Pro Bowl kicker Graham Gano (guh-NOH’). A person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press the deal is worth $17 million overall with $9 million guaranteed. The 30-year-old is coming off his best NFL season, converting all 29 field goals from inside of 50 yards and 29 of 30 overall, and made 34 of 37 extra points.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Former Oakland Raiders defensive lineman Aldon Smith has turned himself in to police in a misdemeanor domestic violence case. San Francisco County Jail records show he was booked Tuesday on suspicion of domestic violence and three related misdemeanors. San Francisco police had been looking for Smith since he fled a home Saturday night after someone called 911 to report a domestic violence incident.

CLEVELAND (AP) – Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love has written an essay for the Players’ Tribune that says he was overcome by anxiety during a Nov. 5 home game against Atlanta. The 29-year-old All-Star was briefly hospitalized at the Cleveland Clinic and the episode left him shaken. Love says he drew courage after Toronto All-Star DeMar DeRozan disclosed he has dealt with depression.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – Chris Paul scored 25 points and the Houston Rockets picked up their 16th consecutive victory by downing the Oklahoma City Thunder, 122-112. James Harden had 23 points and 11 assists for Houston, which improved to an NBA-best 50-13. Russell Westbrook scored 32 points and Carmelo Anthony added 23 for Oklahoma City, which is in a logjam of teams trying to fight their way into third place in the West.

TORONTO (AP) – The Toronto Raptors won for the 12th time in 13 games by dominating the fourth quarter of a 106-90 verdict over the Atlanta Hawks. DeMar DeRozan poured in a game-high 25 points for Toronto, which trailed by one before outscoring Atlanta 30-13 in the final period. The Raptors are two games ahead of the Celtics for first place in the Eastern Conference and Atlantic Division.

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Gonzaga (gahn-ZAG’-uh) has won the West Coast Conference tourney for the sixth consecutive year to earn another automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament. Killian Tillie scored 22 points and the sixth-ranked Bulldogs improved to 30-4 by whipping BYU, 74-54. Zach Norvell Jr. provided 17 points for the Zags, who reeled off a 36-6 run bridging the two halves.

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (6) Gonzaga 74 BYU 54

INTERLEAGUE

Final Houston 10 Washington 5

Final Atlanta 5 Toronto 1

Final N-Y Mets 9 Houston 5

Final Cincinnati 7 Cleveland 6

Final Chi White Sox 6 Milwaukee 4

Final Arizona 5 L-A Angels 4

Final San Diego 5 Kansas City 4

Final Colorado 3 Seattle 2

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Boston 9 Tampa Bay 1

Final Minnesota 9 Baltimore 8

Final N-Y Yankees 7 Detroit 2

Final Oakland 5 Texas 3

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final St. Louis 4 Miami 4

Final Chi Cubs 9 L-A Dodgers 5