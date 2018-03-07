Great Bend Post

Thursday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A           Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A             America in the Morning

6A-7A             “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A             Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A          “Ask the Expert Show” hosted by Steve Webster. Guest include Dr. Mark Judd from 20/20 Optix in Great Bend who will discuss possible breakthrough’s in genetic testing that could be used to treat eye disorders. 

9A-10A           Trading Post with John O’Connor

10A-11A        Agri-Talk with Chip Flory – Is Russia actively trying to sway American opinion about GMO’s? Chip will also get tips on how to find savings on inputs for the 2018 growing season.

11A-11:30     County Edition hosted by Steve Webster.  Guests include Barton County Emergency Risk Manager Amy Miller who will talk about Severe Weather Awareness Week.

11:30-Noon  “Focus on Hoisington” hosted by Hoisington City Manager Jonathan Mitchell. 

12P-12:30     KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info. 

12:25-1P        “Sports Day” with Steve Webster and Cole Reif   

1P-4P             Dave Ramsey Show 

4P-5P             “Market Rally” hosted by Chip Flory  

5P-5:30P       KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

5:30-11P        College Basketball – ACC Tournament Quarterfinals 

11P-MID        ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitzsimmons”