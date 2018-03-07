Thursday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A America in the Morning

6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A “Ask the Expert Show” hosted by Steve Webster. Guest include Dr. Mark Judd from 20/20 Optix in Great Bend who will discuss possible breakthrough’s in genetic testing that could be used to treat eye disorders.

9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor

10A-11A Agri-Talk with Chip Flory – Is Russia actively trying to sway American opinion about GMO’s? Chip will also get tips on how to find savings on inputs for the 2018 growing season.

11A-11:30 County Edition hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include Barton County Emergency Risk Manager Amy Miller who will talk about Severe Weather Awareness Week.

11:30-Noon “Focus on Hoisington” hosted by Hoisington City Manager Jonathan Mitchell.

12P-12:30 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.

12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster and Cole Reif

1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P “Market Rally” hosted by Chip Flory

5P-5:30P KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

5:30-11P College Basketball – ACC Tournament Quarterfinals

11P-MID ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitzsimmons”