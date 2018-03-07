Police work to identify Kan. suspect in Pay Day Loan store robbery

MANHATTAN, KAN. – Law enforcement authorities are investigating an armed robbery.

Just after noon Wednesday, police responded to Advance America Cash Exchange located at 610 Fort Riley Blvd., in Manhattan for the report of a business alarm, according to a media release.e

Prior to officers’ arrival, an employee alerted police that an armed robbery had taken place at the business and the suspect had since fled the area with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was injured during the incident.

The Riley County Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect in the armed robbery. Anyone who may recognize the individual pictured is asked to contact the Riley County Police Department at (785) 537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777. Using the Crime Stoppers service allows you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.