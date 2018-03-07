Kansas school district reports more school threat arrests

GEARY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating more students for alleged school threat.

On Tuesday, Junction City Police Chief Dan Breci confirmed that a Junction City High School student was arrested on suspicion of Criminal Threat at the JCHS career campus late on Friday afternoon. This is the eighth USD 475 student arrested over the past two weeks including six Junction City Middle School students and one at the Freshman Success Academy.

The police chief said Tuesday night that he hoped that this was the end of it, in terms of number of arrests.

Despite that, Wednesday’s police log reported another Junction City Middle School was arrested just after 9:30 Tuesday morning on suspicions of criminal threat.

On Monday, police department spokesperson Captain Trish Giordano issued a statement on the arrests