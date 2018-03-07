Kansas man dies after medical condition, semi crash

MCPHESON COUNTY — A Kansas man died in an accident just after 2p.m. Wednesday in McPherson County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Freightliner semi driven by Roger

Bloyd, 63, Salina was northbound on Interstate 135 twelve miles north of McPherson.

The driver suffered a medical condition. The vehicle struck the guardrail on the east side of the roadway, continued into the ditch, ran through a KDOT fence and came to rest in a wheat field.

Bloyd was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to the Forensics Science Center. He was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.