Federal charges filed against Kan. man for armed robberies

TOPEKA— A federal grand jury returned an indictment Wednesday against a Topeka man who is accused of driving a getaway car in two armed robberies, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Justin Alexander McClelland, 30, Topeka, Kan., is charged with two counts of aiding and abetting robbery and two counts of aiding and abetting the use of a firearm during a robbery. The first robbery count alleges McClelland took part in a robbery on Jan. 6, 2017, at Plato’s Closet, 1580 S.W. Wanamaker Road in Topeka. The second robbery count alleges he took part in a robbery on Jan. 20, 2017, at Kentucky Fried Chicken, 1812 N.W. Topeka Boulevard in Topeka.

Joshua Alexander Musgraves, 24, Topeka, was charged in the same robberies. He pleaded guilty and he is set for sentencing May 14. The Topeka Police Department and the FBI investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jared Maag is prosecuting.

McClelland has previous convictions for drugs, criminal threat, domestic battery and obstruction, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.