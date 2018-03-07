Cop Shop (3/6)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (3/6)

Fire

At 2:10 p.m. a fire was reported at 1135 SE 30 Road in Ellinwood.

Traumatic Injuries

At 5:09 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1555 NE 80 Avenue in Claflin.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (3/6)

Sex Offense

At 9:05 a.m. a sex offense was reported at E-Z Tanning, 1657 K-96 Highway.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 11 a.m. a burglary was reported at 2000 McKinley Street.

Traumatic Injuries

At 11:22 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 4107 10th Street.

Fire

At 2:15 p.m. a report of smoke in the area of the 5900 block of Birchwood Dr. No fire was located.

Criminal Damage

At 2:56 p.m. Cuna Mutual Retirement Solutions, 1809 24th Street, reported a window broken caused by the wind.

Traffic Arrest

At 3:05 p.m. Ana Dominguez was arrested for DWS and illegal tags at 18th Street & Stone Street.

Theft

At 3:58 p.m. theft of fuel was reported at 1315 10th Street.

Stroke

At 4:14 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 600 Stone Street.

K9 Use / Call out

At 5:07 p.m. Lazar the K9 was used on a traffic stop at 5th Street & Plum Street.

Unconscious / Fainting

At 5:31 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1311 Heizer Street.