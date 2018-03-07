Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (3/6)

BOOKED: Ulysses R. Meek of Perryton, TX on BTDC case for possession of paraphernalia, suspended license, no insurance, illegal tag, bond is set at $2,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Dallas Mills of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to register with a bond set at $100,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Casey Rhoades of Great Bend on BTDC case for possession of methamphetamine, 26.8 g, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, bond set at $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Ana K. Dominguez on Great Bend Municipal Court case for driving while suspended and illegal tag with a bond of $500 C/S.

RELEASED: Johnathon Powell to KDOC.

RELEASED: Christopher Bauck of Wichita on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation after being released to Department of Corrections on 11/9/17 x3. EMC warrant for failure to appear, after being released on OR. Sedgwick County District Court warrant for failure to appear after being released to Department of Corrections. Reno County District Court warrant for failure to appear after being released to Department of Corrections.

RELEASED: Stacey Henderson released to KDOC.

RELEASED: Ana K. Dominguez on Great Bend Municipal Court case with a $500 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.