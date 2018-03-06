Tuesday Sports Headlines

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) – Shortstop Paul DeJong and the St. Louis Cardinals agreed to a $26 million, six-year contract, a deal that includes team options for 2024 and 2025. The 24-year-old made his major league debut last May 28 and hit .285 with a team-high 25 homers and 65 RBIs in 108 games. He was selected by St. Louis from Illinois St. in the fourth round of the 2015 amateur draft. His deal covers up to four years of arbitration eligibility and one-to-three years of free agent eligibility.

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) – Big 12 runner-up Texas Tech has rewarded coach Chris Beard with a new $19 million contract. The deal goes through the 2023-24 season. The 14th-ranked Red Raiders go into this week’s Big 12 tournament as the No. 2 seed. They are 23-8 overall, matching the most wins since going 30-2 and making the NCAA Sweet 16 during the 1995-96 season.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – Kalani Brown scored 20 points to help No. 2 Baylor defeat No. 8 Texas 77-69 in the Big 12 Championship Game. Alexis Morris scored 19 points, Lauren Cox had 13 points and 12 rebounds and Dekeiya Cohen added eight points and 12 rebounds for the Lady Bears. Baylor won its 28th straight game. Baylor defeated Texas for the third time this season. Lashann Higgs scored 20 points, Brooke McCarty scored 16 and Ariel Atkins and Jatarie White each added 12 for Texas.

National Headlines

UNDATED (AP) – DeMarcus Lawrence has received the franchise tag from the Dallas Cowboys, guaranteeing the Pro Bowl defensive end $17.5 million in 2018. Lawrence can still sign a long-term deal with the club that traded up him to get him early in the second round in 2014. He tied All-Pro Calais Campbell of Jacksonville for second in the NFL with 14 1/2 sacks last year after struggling with injuries his first three seasons.

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) – The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to terms on a three-year contract extension with kicker Matt Bryant, eight days before he would have become a free agent. Bryant has hit 88.1 of his field goal attempts during his nine seasons with the Falcons, making 230 of 261 while missing just two of 340 extra points. He was 34 of 39 in field goals last season, including eight of nine from at least 50 yards.

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) – The Oakland Raiders have stopped waiting for Aldon Smith to clean up his personal life, releasing the pass rusher one day after his latest run-in with the law. San Francisco police said authorities were searching for Smith in connection with a domestic violence allegation. He has been on the suspended list since November 2015 for violating the NFL’s policy on substance abuse.

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) – Iona has earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament by winning the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tourney for the third straight year. Roland Griffin scored a career-high 29 points and Zach Lewis had 20 as the Gaels beat Fairfield, 83-71. Griffin and Lewis combined for 30 points in helping Iona take a 43-37 halftime lead.

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (6) Gonzaga 88 San Francisco 60

Final BYU 85 (20) Saint Mary’s (Cal) 72

INTERLEAGUE

Final Philadelphia 4 Minnesota 3

Final Houston 5 Miami 3

Final N-Y Mets 4 Detroit 2

Final L-A Dodgers 8 Cleveland 1

Final L-A Angels 7 Cincinnati 5

Final Texas 5 San Francisco 4

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Chi White Sox 9 Oakland 9

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final St. Louis 2 Washington 1

Final Atlanta 7 Pittsburgh 5

Final Chi Cubs 5 Colorado 4

Final Arizona 10 San Diego 3