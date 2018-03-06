Texas volunteers temporarily end search for missing Kan. boy

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Texas EquuSearch has temporarily suspended its search for a 5-year-old Kansas boy.

According to the organization’s web site they plan to return in the near future. The organization reported they had been given some credible information on another case and needed to act to try and bring another family closure.

Members of the volunteer horse mounted search and recovery team from Texas joined the search for 5-year-old Lucas Hernandez on March 2.

The boy was last seen in Wichita, on February 17. Lucas was wearing a gray t-shirt with a bear on it, black sweat pants and socks. Lucas is missing his top / front teeth, and he has silver caps on his remaining teeth.

He also has a small scar on his upper / left abdomen from a prior medical procedure. If you have seen Lucas Hernandez since his disappearance, if you know of his current whereabouts or if you have any information whatsoever concerning his disappearance; please call the Wichita, Kansas Police Department at (316) 268-4111