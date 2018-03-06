Dateline: Hoisington, Kansas

Shirley Marie Blanchard, 96, died March 4, 2018, at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Home, in Belton, MO. Born October 17, 1921, in Hagerstown, MD the daughter of Frank and Elsie ( Mattias) Lias.

She was united in marriage to Harold Blanchard on October 1, 1942, in Council Grove. Shirley was a member of the Eastern Star, 21st Century and ESA. She was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church. She loved to quilt.

Survivors include son Larry Blanchard and wife Judy of Holiday Island, AR.; daughter Jacque Eichelberger and husband Nelson of Wytheville, VA.; sister Jackie Fouche of Hagerstown, MD.; 11 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren, 6 step great grandchildren, and 2 step great, great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by brother Walter Lias.

Funeral service will be 10:30 A.M. Friday, March 9, 2018 at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Hoisington, with The Rev Wayne Baldyga officiating. Visitation will be 9:00 A.M. to 8:00 P.M., with a prayer service at 7:00 PM, Thursday March 8, 2018 with family present from 6:00 – 8:00 P.M. to greet friends at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home. Burial will be in Hoisington Cemetery.

Memorial has been established with the Emmanuel Lutheran Church, in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544