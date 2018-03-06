Police: Kan. teen shot during parking lot drug deal has died

SEDGWICK COUNTY — A 19-year-old Kansas man who was shot in February during a drug deal in the parking lot of a Wichita grocery store has died.

Just before 3a.m.February 19, Chris Coley was found with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition and died Monday, according to Officer Paul Cruz.

The case is the eighth homicide of the year.

Police say Coley was at Dillon’s with a woman to sell marijuana to a 21-year-old man. The man allegedly shot Coley in the head during the transaction and then drove away from the scene.

The suspect was arrested Feb. 20 on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder and other potential charges.