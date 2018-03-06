Friends rally in support of deported Kansas City woman

KANSAS CITY-(AP) – Friends and family are rallying in support of a Kansas City bar manager who was deported amid a legal effort to keep her in the U.S.

Dozens showed up Wednesday in front of the bar where Leticia Stegall worked. Her husband, Steve Stegall, said it’s a “travesty” that she was flown to Mexico on Friday.

Leticia Stegall’s troubles stem from a driving while intoxicated arrest six years ago. She was arrested last week as part of a four-day enforcement operation in the Kansas City metro area. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said the operation targeted people in the country illegally who had prior criminal histories.

KSHB-TV reports that a judge ordered a hearing next week in the case. But ICE said Stegall already was in Mexico.