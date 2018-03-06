Former Ness County man sentenced for child sex crimes

NESS CITY – A former Ness County man was sentenced Monday to 14 years in prison for child sex crimes, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said.

Jason Anthony Crawford, 24, formerly of Utica, pleaded no contest in September to one count of rape and two counts of attempted aggravated solicitation of a child. Chief Judge Bruce T. Gatterman sentenced Crawford to 168 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections. Crawford is also subject to lifetime post-release supervision and sex offender registration. The crimes occurred between September 2012 and March 2013.

The case was investigated by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. Acting Deputy Attorney General Melissa Johnson of Schmidt’s office prosecuted the case.