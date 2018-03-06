Dateline: Augusta, Kansas

AUGUSTA — Carolyn Deverle Redding, 80, passed away March 3, 2018, Homestead of Augusta, Augusta, Kan. She was born September 8, 1937, at Ada, Okla., to Otis and Allene (Summers) Light. Carolyn married Dale H. Redding, on July 17, 1958 at Ellinwood, Kan.

Carolyn, graduating from high school in Buston, Kan., had been a resident of Augusta, Kan., since 1994, coming from Colorado Springs, Colo. She was a homemaker and enjoyed reading and puzzles, and was an avid sports fan, especially of WSU and KU. She was particularly devoted to her children and grandchildren, whom she loved and cherished.

Survivors include her husband, Dale H. Redding, of the home; two sons, Kevin Redding and wife Dollie of Madison, Ala., Kim Redding and wife Tracy of North Pole, AK; and one daughter, Kendra Gammons and husband Mitch of Missouri City, Texas; five grandchildren, Tina Rose, Kaitlyn Redding, Kristlyn Redding, Garrett Gammons, and Gracelyn Gammons; and four great grandchildren, Angel, Donovan, Johnathan, and Alayna Rose . She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Dolores Poppelreiter.

Funeral Services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 10, 2018, at Bryant Funeral Home, Great Bend, Kan., with Pastor Larry Schumacher officiating. Interment will follow at the Bushton Cemetery, Bushton. Visitation will be 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m., Friday, March 9, with the family receiving friends from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., all at Bryant Funeral Home. Memorial funds have been established with Alzheimer’s Foundation of America or BCDI, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

