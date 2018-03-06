Dateline: Albert, Kansas

ALBERT — Arlyn Neil Renz, 81, passed away March 4, 2018, at his home in Albert, Kan. Arlyn was born October 20, 1936, in Rush Center, Kan., to Otto and Freida (Hemken) Renz. He married Gloria Cunningham September 7, 1957, at Hope Lutheran Church, Rush Center, Kan., by The Reverend Hugo Renz.

Arlyn, a long-time resident of Albert, was a 1954 graduate of LaCrosse High School, LaCrosse, Kan. He was employed by National Gas Pipeline of America, Heizer, Kan., for 34 years, retiring in 1990 as an Instrument and Control Technician. Arlyn was a member of the Albert Volunteer Fire Department for many years, and enjoyed fishing, hunting, and took great pride in his unwavering care for his family and community.

Arlyn is survived by his wife, Gloria of the home; three sons, Steve Renz and wife Donna of Lakin, Kan., Kevin Renz and wife Diane of Great Bend, Kan., and Darrin Renz and wife Cindy of Ellisville, Miss.; one sister, Janice Johnson and husband Wayne of Hastings, Neb.; five grandkids, Megan, Jaime, Janelle, Justin, and Kenton; nine great grandkids, Aden, Lukien, Devin, Dylan, Sawyer, Marek, Emmika, Zayden, and Dorothy.

He was preceded in death by three brothers, Donald, Verlyn, and Ronald; and great grandson, Colby.

Funeral services will be held 1:30 p.m. Thursday, March 8, 2018, Bryant Funeral Home, Great Bend, with Pastor Larry Schumacher officiating. A private family inurnment will be held at Locust Grove Cemetery, Rush Center. The register book will be available to sign from 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 7, 2018, with the family receiving friends from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., all at Bryant Funeral Home. Memorial funds have been established with Albert Volunteer Fire Department or Central Care Cancer Center or Golden Belt Home Health and Hospice, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.bryantfh.net

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home

1425 Patton Road Great Bend, Kansas 67530