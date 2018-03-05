Volunteers from Missouri join search for missing Kan. boy

SEDGWICK COUNTY — The search for a missing Kansas boy is now its third week. On Sunday, volunteers with from Missing and Endangered from Northwest Missouri searched Chisholm Park in Wichita for 5-year-old Lucas Hernandez, according to the organization’s social media page.

On Saturday, members of the volunteer horse mounted search and recovery team Texas EquuSearch joined in the search for Lucas, according to their web site.

Lucas was last seen in Wichita, on February 17th 2018. Lucas was wearing a gray t-shirt with a bear on it, black sweat pants and socks. Lucas is missing his top / front teeth, and he has silver caps on his remaining teeth. He also has a small scar on his upper / left abdomen from a prior medical procedure. If you have seen Lucas Hernandez since his disappearance, if you know of his current whereabouts or if you have any information whatsoever concerning his disappearance; please call the Wichita, Kansas Police Department at (316) 268-4111