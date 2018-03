SEDGWICK COUNTY — A pair of Sunday earthquakes shook residents in Kansas. The quakes centered northeast of Enid, Oklahoma measured a magnitude 4.2, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The first hit at 5:17 p.m. followed by another at 9:40 p.m. The region reported a 2. 7 magnitude quake early Monday.

Residents from Dodge City to Topeka reported feeling the quakes. There have no reports of damage or injury.